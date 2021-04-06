NSCDC Busts Illegal Surface Diesel Depot In Ore

Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has identified and dismantled an illegal surface Automotive Gas Oil(AGO), otherwise known as Diesel Depot in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the State.

Addressing newsmen at the scene of the crime, the Ondo State Commandant of the NSCDC, Commandant Edenabu Douglas Eweka said the Command was able to carry out the operation through sustained and credible intelligence.

Eweka affirmed that some Criminal elements and economic Saboteurs used the arena as a storage base after engaging in oil pipeline vandalism on the high seas and the creeks in the Niger Delta region.

He informed that the vandals transport the illegally refined products through. Badges and Boats to the Coastal areas of Ondo State mostly; Agadagba, Ijaw, Ido Osun and the likes.

According to him, the vandals use Buses, Jeeps and Cars to transport the product to where it would finally be stored in the Surface Tanks located in Ore Town.

It was gathered that around 12:45am on the said date the Command’s Antivandal Squad tactically invaded the scene of the crime, but the Suspects took to their heels.

Some of the exhibits recovered from the scene are: a Toyota Sequoia Jeep

a Toyota Camry Car, One Pumping Machine, two (2) Industrial Hose Pipes,

70 Kegs of 30 litres AGO and 35,000 litres of suspected adulterated Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

The Ondo NSCDC boss seized the opportunity to give a stern warning to pipeline vandals and other criminally-minded elements in the state to stop or be made to face the full wrath of the law.