Ten Killed, Four Injured In Another Attack On Kaduna Communities

At least ten people have been killed and four others injured in separate attacks by bandits in Kajuru, Chikun, and Kachia Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The three local governments which share a common boundary with each other came under attack the same day.

Confirming the latest incidents, the Kaduna State Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan says that armed bandits barricaded the Kaduna-Kachia road around Kadanye village in Kajuru local government, and opened fire on a bus, as well as a truck carrying firewood.

According to the commissioner, five persons were killed in the attack, while three others sustained gunshot injuries.

Armed bandits on Tuesday at the Doka axis also in Kajuru shot and killed a truck driver.

Similarly, in Kachia local government, armed bandits invaded a herders settlement in Inlowo village, and killed one Ibrahim Alhaji Haruna, before carting away 180 cows belonging to the victim.

Bandits also attacked Akilbu village within Kachia local government, and during the operation, shot at two people who were inside a vehicle. One of them later died in the hospital, while the other one is still receiving treatment.

Two people were also killed in another attack by bandits around Ungwan Yako village in Chikun local government area.

According to security reports, the bandits attacked the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road around the general area and opened fire on a moving vehicle.

Two people were hit, one of them lost his life, the other person sustained injuries and is receiving medical attention.

In another incident, police operatives on a routine patrol foiled an attack by bandits along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, in the Buruku area of Chikun Local Government.

The operatives were said to have rushed to the scene of the attack and engaged the bandits in a gun battle, who then retreated, thereby enabling the rescue of the two victims, Fahad Lawal and Usman Shehu.

The two rescued persons have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Commissioner, security operatives are conducting operations at identified locations in the general area with a view to arresting the bandits.