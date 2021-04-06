We Will Get Rid Of Terrorists In No Distant Time – Chief Of Air Staff

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has expressed confidence that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will oust the terrorists and other criminal elements in Nigeria in no distant time.

He gave the assurance during an Easter Lunch with the personnel of 013 Quick Response Force Minna, where he commiserated with families and colleagues of the three Airmen who lost their lives in Allawa operations on 1st April 2021.

Air Marshal Amao reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Air Force towards ensuring that insurgency and armed banditry are put to an end.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Five Of 39 Abducted Kaduna Students Regain Freedom

The Chief of Air Staff who was represented by Air Vice-Marshal Remiqius Ekeh commended the 013 Quick Response Force and Air Component of Operation GAMA AIKI as well as the gallant officers, airmen, and airwomen urging them to remain resolute in the fight against insurgency and banditry.

He told them not to relent in their dedication and hard work towards achieving the mandate of protection of lives and properties of Nigerians.

The NAF boss stated that efforts are ongoing to recover the crashed NAF Alpha Jet Aircraft which was declared missing on 31st March 2021.

According to him, the claim that the jet was shot down by the insurgents is false.

He promised that available evidence will be made public when investigations are over.