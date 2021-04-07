Local Organising Committee Threatens Sports Festival Shutdown

The Local Organising Committee has threatened to shut down the National Sports Festival over the failure of the Federal Government to release Funds

This is according to the Coordinator of Media and Publicity, National Sports Festival, Ebomhiana Musa, who confirmed this to Channels Television via a statement on Wednesday night.

The Federal Government had promised to make funds available for the sports festival before its commencement and it was because of the assurance that made the Local Organising Committee go ahead with the Sports Festival.

However, seven days after the games started, the Federal Government is yet to fulfil the promise made to the Edo State Government.

As a result of this, the LOC wants to shut down the games by 12noon tomorrow if funds are not made available.

“The Local Organising Committee, Edo2020 regrets to announce that it will end the games abruptly tomorrow, Thursday, April 8, 2021, for lack of funds,” the statement partly read.

“Rising from an emergency meeting this evening, the LOC says it has to take this hard decision due to lack of funds having expended its reserves to kick start the games.

“Regrettably, the FG is yet to redeem its pledge to support us as the host state financially for the cost of postponements. So, we are left with no option but to end the games at noon tomorrow.”