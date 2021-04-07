Advertisement
Case Against Atiku’s Citizenship Started In 2019, Says Malami
The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has said that the case challenging the citizenship of ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar started in 2019.
Malami in a statement issued on Wednesday by his spokesman, Dr. Umar Gwandu, said he did not institute the case, noting it was filed by a civil society organisation – the Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa.
According to Malami, the matter was part of an election case that started in 2019.
“Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has not instituted legal action on the citizenship or otherwise of the former Vice-President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,” the statement partly read.
“Malami has never filled any case before any court in the country challenging the citizenship of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.
“The matter in contention was part of the 2019 pre-election matters instituted by a civil society organisation – the Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/177/2019 in respect of which Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party Independent National Electoral Commission and the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation was made a co-defendant.”
SEE FULL STATEMENT HERE:
*I didn’t file suit against Atiku’s Citizenship – Malami*
This is contained in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice which was made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday the 7th day of April 2021.
The issue had already been widely reported by the media since April 2019. It is unfortunate that stale news stories capable of causing confusion are repackaged and presented to the general public as current news.
*Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu*
(Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations
Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice)
7th April 2021