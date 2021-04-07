Joint Military Operation Restores Calm In Akwa Ibom

Calm has been restored in Akwa Ibom State following an operation by a combined team of military and other Security Agencies.

The successful operation was carried out at Ntak Ikot Akpan where hoodlums and other criminals were flushed out following the unrest that they stirred across the region.

A statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, said the operation was successfully executed and resulted in the dislodgement of the criminals while fleeing hoodlums were neutralized by the Air Component.

READ ALSO: Osinbajo Decorates Alkali Baba As New IGP

General Yerima further noted that the security situation around Essien Udim Local Government Area of the State became tense occasioned by activities of some hoodlums and criminal elements exploiting various avenues to acquire weapons to perpetrate their heinous crimes.

He said, “The past few weeks, the group attacked various security agencies which resulted in the loss of lives and carting away of weapons.

“The hoodlums continued to terrorize law-abiding citizens through extortions and infringement on their rights which also led to the killing of some Policemen including a CSP.”

The army spokesman assured residents and indigenes that that normalcy has been restored within the area and the state, adding that police operatives have since assumed full control and are carrying out their normal duties.

He urged members of the public not to panic but remain calm and continue to support the security agencies to further build on the successes achieved so far.