Klopp Slams Referee For Bias Towards Mane After Liverpool UCL Loss

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has criticised Felix Brych for his officiating during his side’s UEFA champions league loss to Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

The Reds who have been on a bad run of form had a stern test to face in the likes of the 13th time winners when they travelled to Madrid. However, a brace from Vicinius Jnr and Marco Asensio left the return leg tie hanging in the balance.

Klopp’s apparent frustration was evident after the game, insisting his fellow German compatriot had a personal feud with Sadio Mane

‘The situation with Sadio, I’m not sure what the ref did tonight. It seemed like it was sort of personal,” a livid Klopp said in a post-match interview.

Mane who was twice fouled close to the penalty box with the referee apparently ignoring penalty protests from Liverpool teammates further infuriated the 53-year -old German

“I told him after the game, I just thought he was unfair with Sadio. He didn’t lose us the game but you need just an OK ref,” he further added.

While still expressing his dissatisfaction with the officiating on Tuesday night he hit out at his side’s display at the Spanish capital.

“If we want to go to the semi-finals we have to earn the right to do so and we didn’t do that, especially in the first half,” he said.

“I thought it would have been possible but we have to show it in the next game. We made it too easy for them.”

“I’m not happy of how we played in possession. We pressed them really well, they play long but then they beat us to second ball.” he further said.

He also hinted at a glimmer of hope for his side claiming the second leg at Anfield would be a much better performance.

“The only good thing I can say about the game, apart from the goal, is that it is only the first half of the leg.”

Liverpool next play the second leg at home next Wednesday needing to score at least two un-replied goals to stand any chance of progressing to the Champions League semi-finals.