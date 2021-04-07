Advertisement

Neymar Banned For Two League Games After Red Card

Updated April 7, 2021
Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar celebrates after Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe (not in picture) scored the 0-1 goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg football match between FC Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Munich, southern Germany, on April 7, 2021. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)

 

 

Neymar has been suspended for Paris Saint-Germain’s next two Ligue 1 matches after being sent off in their loss to title rivals Lille last weekend, the French league (LFP) said Wednesday.

The Brazilian forward was given two yellow cards, the second for a late push on Tiago Djalo, who was also dismissed.

Neymar also tried to confront Djalo again in the hallway leading to the dressing rooms.

He will miss Saturday’s game at Strasbourg and the match against struggling Saint-Etienne on April 18.

It was Neymar’s second sending off of the campaign, and his fourth in as many seasons since joining PSG from Barcelona.

The defending champions sit three points behind new Ligue 1 leaders Lille with seven matches remaining.



