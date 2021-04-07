PHOTOS: Acting IGP Resumes Office After Decoration By Vice President

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has resumed office after being decorated by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Baba was until his appointment the Force Secretary at the Louis Edet House in Abuja.

The Yobe State-born top cop was born on the 1st of March 1963 and bagged a Master’s Degree in public administration from the University of Maiduguri, Borno state in 1997 and a Bachelor of Arts from the Bayero Usman University, Kano in 1985.

SEE PHOTOS BELOW: