‘A Voice Of Conscience,’ Tinubu Praises Aisha Buhari At Book Launch

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Thursday described the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, as a voice of conscience.

He also commended the President’s wife for her virtues of sincerity and courage, as well as her contributions to the development of the country.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, made the remarks at the public presentation of a book on the First Lady, titled “Aisha Buhari: Being Different,” held on Thursday at the State House in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He narrated the activities of Mrs Buhari during the 2015 general elections, saying they were instrumental to the President’s eventual success at the polls.

The event was organised by the Office of the First Lady, in collaboration with a gender-based non-governmental organisation – Women and National Development.

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; his wife, Mrs Dolapo; Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi; and former first lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan, were among the dignitaries physically present at the event.

However, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, was represented by the Head of Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi- Esan.

A Worthy Partner

The book, which was authored by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs and Administration, Hajo Sani, was reviewed by Professor Fatai Aremu of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (Kuru).

In his remarks, the vice president noted that Mrs Buhari has continued to be a worthy partner and an inspiration for several good initiatives that Nigerians have come to identify with the present administration.

According to him, the book is not just an important addition to the literary canon on public life and Nigerian biographical history, but a window into the efforts of Mrs Buhari in empowering Nigerians.

“Aisha, as the world has come to know her, is kind-hearted; this made her transition to philanthropy and humanitarianism easy.

“When she became the first lady, her protective mien was exerted when women, children, and other vulnerable people are abused,” Professor Osinbajo said.

He added, “I have observed with keen interest, as she addresses many of the social concerns that have given her sleepless nights. She has, therefore, been a worthy partner and a beacon for some of the good things that Nigerians have come to identify with our government.”