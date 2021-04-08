Aisha Buhari is A Worthy Partner To Our Government – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday said First Lady Aisha Buhari has been a worthy partner to the current administration.

The Vice President was physically present at a book launch in honour of Mrs. Buhari in Abuja.

The book, authored by Hajo Sani, is titled ‘Aisha Buhari – Being Different’.

Sani is the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs and Administration.

In an Instagram post, Prof. Osinbajo associated Mrs. Buhari with the values of courage, integrity and selflessness.

“History has shown that it doesn’t matter how many degrees you have or how many titles precede or honours follow your name, or how high the position you hold,” he said.

“The rare privilege of public service can only be justified by courage, integrity and selflessness. To these, Aisha Buhari adds being yourself, being different.”

The Vice President reviewed the Aisha Buhari book positively.

“Hajo Sanni’s book seeks to document the practical work she has done in the past five years, but it begins with a detailed and sensitive chronicle of childhood years and her growth as a woman, wife and mother,” he said.

“It also highlights her evolution from a silent supporter of her husband’s political adventures to an active mobilizer and campaigner that played a major role in selling him to the Nigerian electorate.

“Then we also read in the book, how as First Lady, she founded the “Future Assured” initiative, promoting the welfare of women, youth and children and driven by the Aisha Buhari Foundation.”

Quoting President, Aisha Buhari’s “doting sweetheart”, Prof. Osinbajo said the First Lady has endured “sleepless nights” in addressing many “social concerns.”

The book’s public launch was put together by the Office of the First Lady in collaboration with Women and National development, a gender-focused nonprofit.

It was chaired by the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu while billionaire entrepreneur Mrs. Folorunso Alakija was the Special Guest of Honour.