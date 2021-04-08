Buhari Dissolves, Reconstitutes Governing Councils Of UI, UNILAG, Three Others

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the dissolution of the Governing Councils of the University of Ibadan (UI) in Oyo State, and four other Federal universities in the country.

They are University of Lagos (UNILAG), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife in Osun State, University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) in Rivers State, and Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko in Delta State.

The President also approved the reconstitution of the governing councils of the affected universities, the Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, announced in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the governing council of the University of Ibadan now has a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Odigie Oyegun, as chairman, while Dr Masud Kazaure, Abba Yaro, Abubakar Maikafi, and Emeka Nwagbo are members.

Similarly, Dr Lanre Tejuosho is the Chairman of UNILAG governing council, with Dr Aminu Ahmed, Dr Uro Gardner, Chinedu Adindi, and Mustafa Salihu, as members.

The governing council of OAU is chaired by Oscar Udoji, while its members include Captain Bala Jibrin, Eugene Odo, Dr Lateef Babata, and Saidu Bako.

For UNIPORT, its governing council members are Kolo Uzamat, Commodore D. T. Hinga, Mohammed Makarfi, and Ahmed Al-Mustapha, while Senator Andrew Uchendu is the Chairman.

The Nigerian Maritime University also has Dr Elias Courson as Chairman of its governing council and Nelson Alapa, Victor Giadono, Bello Dukku, and Godwin Ananghe as members.

Echono noted that the chairmen and members of the governing councils of the five universities would be inaugurated by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on April 19.

He added that the vice-chancellors of the affected universities were expected to attend the inauguration ceremony which would take place in the nation’s capital.

