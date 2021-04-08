Doctors’ Strike: Reps Threaten Warrant Of Arrest On MDCN Registrar

The House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services has threatened to issue a warrant of arrest on Dr Tajudeen Sanusi.

This followed the failure of Dr Sanusi, who is the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), to honour the invitation extended to him by the committee.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, the Chairman of the House Committee, Tanko Sununu, said the lawmakers have decided to summon the MDCN registrar.

He warned that should Sanusi fail to appear before the committee, the lawmakers would issue a warrant of arrest on him.

The lawmaker explained that the invitation extended to the medical practitioner was to address the ongoing strike by members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

On the other hand, members of the House Committee pleaded with the doctors to call of the strike in the interest of the nation.

They assured the aggrieved medical practitioners that the government was making necessary efforts to ensure that the concerns raised were being addressed.

Thursday makes it one week since resident doctors downed tools across the states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The industrial action by the doctors followed an ultimatum issued to the Federal Government which expired on Wednesday last week.

Efforts by the government to avert the strike, including a conciliatory meeting between the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, and the leaders of the union, were unable to stop the doctors from backing off from the industrial action.

They commenced the strike two days after President Muhammadu Buhari travelled to the United Kingdom for a medical check-up.

The doctors, among several other demands, called for the sack of the MDCN registrar for his alleged failure to demonstrate competence in the handling of the central placement of house officers.

This, according to them, will give room for smooth implementation of the central placement of house officers without further delays.