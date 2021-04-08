Kogi Poly Expels Four Students For Examination Misconduct, Cultism

The management of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja has expelled four students over issues bordering on examination misconduct and other social vices.

The Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Salisu Usman, announced this on Thursday in Lokoja, the state capital.

He noted that the decision was taken at the meeting of the institution’s Board which held on Thursday last week at the main campus of the school.

The students expelled for examination malpractice were Aliu Abdulrahman – a National Diploma (ND) I student of Science and Laboratory Technology (2019/ND/SLT/216), Shaibu Danjuma – a Higher National Diploma (HND) I student of Graphic Department (2018/HND/IDD/011), and Hadiza Abubakar – an HND II student of Computer Science Department (2018/HND/CPS/183).

Similarly, Abudulmalik Wahab of the Mechanical Engineering Department (2018/ND/ME/043) was also expelled for offences related to cultism.

Wahab, whose expulsion had a clause of never to be offered admission into the institution, was said to be in possession of a dangerous weapon with evidence of his involvement in cultism.

On the other hand, Durojaiye Taiye – an HND II student of the Industrial Design department – (2018/HND/IDD/007), was found with materials inscribed on her palms but not related to the particular examination, and was rusticated for one semester.

The Rector, who commended the Committees on Examination Misconduct for a thorough job done, said the polytechnic would not condone any act capable of bringing it to disrepute.

He appealed to students to always be on the side of the law, saying the Board was satisfied with the successful completion of the Computer-Based Examinations for General Studies Courses.

Usman stated that the postponement of the Students Union Government (SUG) elections, Students’ Week, and other activities, was part of plans to ensure adequate security of lives and properties on campus.

He said the school’s management remained committed to making the polytechnic the best among the comity of higher institutions of learning.

At the meeting chaired by the rector, the Board also approved the results of the first-semester examination for the 2019/2020 academic session.

Those present were the Deputy Rector, Dr Kehinde Lamidi; Acting Registrar, Zubair Raji; and Acting Librarian, O. M. Audu, among others.