Advertisement

Brazilian Senate To Probe Bolsonaro’s Handling Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Channels Television  
Updated April 9, 2021
A hand out picture released by Brazilian presidency press office shows Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaking at the G20 Heads of State Meeting that this year was held by video conference, from Planalto Palace in Brasilia on November 21, 2020.  MARCOS CORREA / BRAZILIAN PRESIDENCY / AFP

 

The Brazilian Senate will open an inquiry into the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as President Jair Bolsonaro continues to resist lockdown measures even with Covid-19 deaths at new records.

A judge from the country’s supreme court on Thursday ordered the Senate to create a commission for the inquiry, after requests from 32 of Brazil’s 81 senators.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, finally conceded to their demands at a press conference minutes after the judge’s ruling, after having opposed the move previously.

READ ALSO: Merkel Approves ‘Short National Lockdown’ To Curb Virus

Far-right leader Bolsonaro has defied expert advice on containing the pandemic even as cases and deaths in Brazil soar, criticizing face masks and vaccines while doubling down on his opposition to lockdown measures as recently as Wednesday.

 

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures as he speaks to supporters outside Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, on July 22, 2020. EVARISTO SA / AFP
File photo: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures as he speaks to supporters outside Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, on July 22, 2020. EVARISTO SA / AFP

 

On Thursday Brazil recorded over 4,200 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, bringing its total toll to more than 345,000 — the second highest in the world after the United States.

The inquiry should focus on “the actions and omissions of the federal government… particularly with regard to the worsening of the health crisis in the state of Amazonas, after the lack of oxygen for hospitalized patients,” the judge’s ruling stated.

In January dozens of people died in Manaus, the state’s capital, when hospitals ran out of oxygen to treat Covid-19 patients.

In another blow to Bolsonaro, the supreme court also ruled Thursday that regional authorities can prohibit in-person religious services, something he had strongly opposed.

AFP



More on Coronavirus

COVAX Reaches Over 100 Economies, 42 Days After First International Delivery

Less Than 2% Of World’s COVID-19 Vaccines Administered In Africa – WHO

India Suffers Vaccine Shortages As Virus Surges

COVID-19: France Hits Target Of 10m Jabs

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV