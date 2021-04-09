COVID-19: Lagos Govt Eases Restrictions On Event Centres

The Lagos State government has further eased restrictions on social and event centres across the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the approval after due consultation and deliberations with relevant stakeholders, as well as Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), the government said on Friday.

Following the approval, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture in Lagos, Mrs Uzamat Yusuff, and the Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola, issued a press release containing the new guidelines for social and event centres.

They warned that any violation of the protocol would attract fines and penalties, in line with the Lagos State Infectious Diseases Control Regulation 2020.

See the new guidelines below: