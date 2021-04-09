EPL Players To Observe One Minute’s Silence To Honour Prince Philip

Premier League players are to wear black armbands and observe one minute’s silence before kick-off at all league games this weekend in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip who died on Friday.

“As a mark of respect, players will wear black armbands and there will be a minute’s silence before kick-off at all Premier League matches played tonight and across the weekend,” the Premier League said in a statement shared on its social media platforms.

While expressing sadness over the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, the EPL condoled with The Queen and The Royal Family over the development.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Her Majesty The Queen, The Royal Family and all those around the world mourning the loss of His Royal Highness,” it added.

Royal Family Mourns

Prince Philip was the longest-serving royal consort in British history after getting married to Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became Queen.

The Palace announced the death of the late monarch via its official Twitter handle on Friday afternoon.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” it said in a statement.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Fears over the health of the Duke of Edinburgh, as he was formally known, had been heightened after he recently spent a month in hospital for treatment.

He left the hospital on March 16 following what was described as a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition and treatment for an unspecified infection.

He was first admitted on February 16 on the advice of his doctor after he complained of feeling unwell.

Philip had returned to Windsor Castle, west of London, where he had been isolating with the queen — Britain’s longest-serving monarch — since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.