Five Inmates, Two Officials Injured As Riot Breaks Out In Bauchi Prison

Five prison inmates and two officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) in Bauchi State have been injured following a riot that erupted in the facility.

The spokesman of the NCS in the state, Abubakar Adam, confirmed this to Channels Television on Friday via an interview.

He said the State Police Command however sent a reinforcement to prevent a jailbreak in Bauchi metropolis, the state capital.

The spokesman debunked rumours that sporadic gunshots were heard, noting that the inmates instigated the violence as a means to escape following Monday’s jailbreak in Imo State.

“There was a riot, not sporadic gunshot traced by inmates. It was the inmates that instigated the riots, maybe wanting to break the prison and get out,” he said.

“It was as a result of what happened in Imo State where some gunmen broke the prison and got away with some inmates from there. We have some conspires from the south and they are serving their sentences here.

“Hearing what happened down south, they wanted to experience the same thing here in Bauchi. We thank God the issue has been quenched.”