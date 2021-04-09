Nigeria In Dire Need Of Leadership To Avert Looming Disaster – PDP Governors

Nigeria is in dire need of leadership at the Federal level to avert an impending disaster, the governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have said.

This formed part of the resolutions of the governors on Friday when they met in Makurdi, the Benue State capital to review the state of affairs in the country, including the security challenges among others.

They decried that if the present situation in the country was allowed to linger, Nigeria could slip into a failed state under the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The governors, who described the present administration as one that lacked the capacity to govern, lamented that their fault lines and differences had been stretched to the limit.

According to them, this has triggered a rise in ethnic and tribal tensions, religious divisions, and other forms of social and political cleavages in the country.

The leaders also agreed that the security of lives and property of the people were no longer guaranteed – a situation which they blamed on leadership incompetence and mismanagement of the nation’s affairs.

They acknowledged that governors have a role to play in tackling the nation’s security challenges, but accused the APC of monopolising the country’s coercive authority.

Another Civil War?

The governors, among other demands, asked the Federal Government to take advantage of the ongoing constitution amendment process to decentralise the nation’s security architecture and involve the government at the state and local levels.

They also stressed the need for an urgent devolution of powers and restructuring of the country to bring various groups together, saying Nigeria cannot afford another civil war.

Governors present at the meeting included Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Nyesom Wike (Rivers).

Others are Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), and Bello Mattawale (Zamfara), as well as the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Baba Tela.

Read the communique of the PDP Governors’ Forum issued at the end of the meeting below: