Nigeria Receives Stolen Ile-Ife Artefact From Mexico

The Nigerian Government on Thursday received a stolen Ile-Ife artefact from Mexico.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama received the artwork from the Charge D’affaires of the Nigerian mission in Mexico, Yakubu Dadu.

“Presented with an ancient bronze sculpture by Dr. Yakubu Dadu, Chargé Affaires of The Nigerian Embassy in Mexico,” the minister tweeted on his official handle.

“This Ife bronze was stolen from Nigeria and noticed at an airport in Mexico by our Ambassador at the time, Aminu Iyawa.”

The minister explained that the then-ambassador was “suspicious and alerted the authorities who played a significant role in ensuring it was recovered and handed back to us.”

While thanking the Mexican government for its role in the return of the artefact, he said he will present it to the Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed.

“I will present it to my colleague, Minister @FMICNigeria, Alh Lai Mohammed, at a later date,” Onyeama stated.

