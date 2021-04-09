NSCDC Arrests High-Profile Kidnapper In Taraba

A suspected high-profile kidnap kingpin Mohammed Gidado who has been on the watch list of security agencies in Taraba State for years has been arrested.

The arrest was made possible by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) through intensive intelligence gathering, surveillance and smart operation of officers of the state command.

He was arrested on March 28 in Jebjeb community of Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The suspect was said to have attempted to commit suicide by slitting his throat but was quickly attended to and his life saved.

Parading the suspect before journalists on Thursday in Jalingo, the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Muhammed Waksha disclosed that the suspect alongside his gang members create roadblocks along the borders of Plateau, Bauchi and Gombe states where they intercept travellers and kidnap them.

“We arrested Mohammed Gidado on the 28th of March 2021 in Jebjeb community of Karim Lamido local government area of Taraba state, it is a border community with Plateau State,” Waksha said.

“This is the area they have been causing mayhem to transporters and residents through robbery, kidnapping and cattle rustling.

“He has been in our wanted lists for so long, so, when we got him, we drove all through the night and day.

“We arrived the state command office at about 9:00am and while trying to enter the suspect used a sharp metal he saw in the vehicle to slash his throat and luckily we rushed him to the hospital and his life was saved.”

The commandant said investigation to unravel more of the suspects is still on, adding that no culprit will escape.

While insisting that the tides of kidnappings are going down in the state with the arrest and prosecution of culprits, Waksha said the relationship with other sister security agencies is cordial and well-coordinated.

He called on residents of the state to go about their lawful businesses without any fear and should they encounter any strange happenings, let them report immediately to any security outfit close by for prompt action.

The command also succeeded in recovering stolen items from some buglers who sighted them and abandoned the properties during a night patrol.

The suspects all confessed to have committed the crimes they were arrested for and pleaded for mercy.

According to the commandant, none of the fleeing gang members will escape its dragnet as it has been spread across the state and the nation to get them wherever they are.

The suspect Mohammed Gidado blamed the devil for luring him to engage in such act.

“We kidnap and rob people of their belongings in a border community between plateau and Taraba states more often,” the suspect said.

“We are many and I heard some of our gang members were killed in a gun duel with security agencies.

“My intention to commit suicide was to avoid been further interrogated. The last set of people we kidnapped, we made a total of five hundred thousand naira from them.”

Also paraded were four others who also specialised in kidnappings, cattle rustling and armed robbery.