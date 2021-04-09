NSF 2020: Edo, Bayelsa Team Win Gold In Cycling

Edo and Bayelsa states have shared the gold medals available in the Team Time Trials event in cycling at the ongoing National Sports Festival decided at Irhirhi road in the outskirts of Benin City.

The Edo women’s quartet team led by Tombrapa Grikpa finished the 10km race in a time of 12mins, 02.14secs to win the gold medal.

Their closest rival, Delta with Ese Ukpereseraye as the lead settled for the silver after posting a time of 12 minutes, 16.48 seconds.

Oyo State Quartet which had Joke Durogbade as lead rider finished in a time of 12 minutes, 42.36 seconds to clinch bronze ahead of Plateau state.

Bayelsa State clocked 10 minutes, 25.99 seconds to win the men’s gold. Caleb Kalizibe made a difference as they finished ahead of Delta state which settled for Silver after returning in a time of 10 minutes, 29.42 seconds.

Edo recorded a time of 10 minutes, 29.49 seconds to finished third in the event that had 16 participating states.