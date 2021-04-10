Advertisement

Buhari Congratulates ‘Corona Warrior’ Dangote On 64th Birthday

Updated April 10, 2021
A file photo of Nigerian billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV,

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, on adding a year to his age.

He extended his goodwill message to one of Africa’s leading philanthropists and industry giants in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The President described Dangote, who turned 64 on Saturday, as a key partner and a “corona warrior” who has continued to show consistent faith and belief in the country.

He noted that while the pandemic has placed enormous strain on many nations, the burden was made somewhat lighter for Nigerians and the government.

President Buhari attributed such feat to the support and cooperation of citizens like Dangote whom he said display great empathy and sacrifice to mankind in their own ways.

In this file photo taken on September 13, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari gestures at a meeting with APC governors at the State House in Abuja.

 

He also commended the billionaire businessman for giving wings to the aspirations of many youngsters and professionals in Nigeria and the rest of the continent and urged him to continue to do more.

The President believes these exemplary efforts will go down in history and will be remembered by future generations.

He wished Dangote many more years of healthy life and service to his nation and humanity in general.



