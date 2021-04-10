Ekiti Monarch Hospitalised After Gunmen Attack

The traditional ruler of Ewu Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Adetutu Ajayi has been hospitalised after he was shot by gunmen.

He was shot Friday evening while in transit to a neighbouring town in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state.

Locals said the gunmen rained gunshots on the official car of the monarch but he escaped death but has since been hospitalised.

The attack on the monarch comes barely 24 hours after gunmen invaded a petrol station at Isan Ekiti in the same local government area and abducted the manager of the station, Itakorodo Adebayo, after sporadic gunshots.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State Sunday Abutu who confirmed the attack assured that the police and other security outfits in the state are determined to rid the state of criminal elements.

Abutu said the monarch is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital as the police command has swung into action to unravel those behind the criminal act and bring them to book.

“Despite the rigorous joint patrol, raiding of blackspots and combing of bushes/forests comprising the Amotekun Corps, vigilante groups, local hunters, chiefs, drivers union, motorcycle riders, farmers and other stakeholders carried out simultaneously on Friday across the 16 local governments areas of the state, some unknown gunmen mischievously defiled the operation, came out and attacked the Elewu of Ewu Ekiti, Oba Ajayi while he was on transit between Ewu Ekiti and Ayetoro Ekiti at about 1900 hours.

“The operation was aimed at dislodging and apprehending the miscreants in their hideouts as directed by the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo.

“The Commissioner of Police, while assuring the general public that the perpetrators will be brought to book, has pledged that the Police Command shall continue to work with relevant security outfits, ministries, stakeholders, and organizations to ensure that criminality is brought to zero across the state.

“The spirit of officers of the Command and other supporting agencies and groups still remain high as the operation still continues indefinitely to stamp out the bandits,” Abutu said.