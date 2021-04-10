Police Repel Attack By Bandits On Zamfara Community, Recover Rifle And Ammunition

The Zamfara State Police Command has repelled an attack on Yarkala village in Rawayya District of Bungudu Local Government Area by suspected armed bandits.

In a statement signed by the police spokesperson Mohammed Shehu an AK 47 Rifle and a Magazine containing 10 Rounds of live ammunition was recovered from the bandits.

“On 8th April, 2021 Police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder deployed to Rawayya – Yarkala axis were alerted about the presence of a large number of armed bandits who were moving to Yarkala village on an attack mission. On receiving the distress, the operatives quickly mobilised and dislodged the bandits; as a result, they fled back to the forest with possible gunshot wounds.

“In the course of mopping up the scene, an AK 47 Rifle with breech no. 1983NI2328 and a Magazine containing 10 Rounds of live ammunition belonging to one of the fleeing bandits was recovered and is now in Police custody,” the statement read in part.

Also on Friday, April 9, the Zamfara State Police Command in collaboration with the ministry for Security and Home Affairs have secured the unconditional release of 11 kidnapped victims abducted by a group of kidnappers and taken to a forest near Gobirawan Chali in Maru Local Government Area.

Ten out of the 11 kidnapped victims are natives of Kyakyaka, Tungar Haki and Gidan Ango villages of Gusau Local Government Area, while the other victim is from Kaduna state respectively.

The release of the kidnapped victims was part of the ongoing peace process enunciated by Governor Mohammed Bello Matawalle.

All the rescued victims have been debriefed by the Police and later handed over to the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs who will reunite them with their families.

Investigation regarding the abduction of the victims has commenced and the outcome will be made public.