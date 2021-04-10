Advertisement

World Leaders Pay Tribute To Prince Philip

Channels Television  
Updated April 10, 2021
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 12, 2018 Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (L) and Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (R) wait for the carriage carrying Princess Eugenie of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank to pass at the start of the procession after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on October 12, 2018.(Photo by Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP)

 

 

Current and former world leaders joined a chorus of condolences from around the world following the death of Prince Philip on Friday at the age of 99. 

Here are some reactions:

Britain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed Philip’s “extraordinary life”, sending his condolences to Queen Elizabeth after her husband’s death was announced.

Johnson said the Duke of Edinburgh “earned the affection of generations” at home, in the Commonwealth and across the world.

“We give thanks, as a nation and a kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” he added.

Former prime minister Tony Blair hailed Philip’s public service, calling him “a man of foresight, determination and courage”.

 

An ardent Royals supporter pays tribute outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, west of London, on April 9, 2021, following the announcement of the death of Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. – Prince Philip, the longest serving royal consort in British history who was a constant presence at Queen Elizabeth II’s side for decades, died on Friday aged 99, Buckingham Palace announced. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)

 

US

US President Joe Biden paid tribute to Philip as a selfless servant of Britain and its people.

“From his service during World War II, to his 73 years alongside the Queen, and his entire life in the public eye — Prince Philip gladly dedicated himself to the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family,” Biden said in a statement.

Former President Donald Trump said his death was an “irreplaceable” loss and expressed his and wife Melania’s “heartfelt sympathies” to the queen and her family.

On Facebook, former president Barack Obama praised Philip as someone who took his job as husband to the queen with selflessness.

“At the queen’s side or trailing the customary two steps behind, Prince Philip showed the world what it meant to be a supportive husband to a powerful woman.”

 

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 13, 2015 Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (front CL) and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (front CR) wave as they stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with (L-R) Britain’s Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge holding his son Prince George of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (back), Prince Harry, James, Viscount Severn, Prince Andrew, Duke of York (back), Princess Beatrice of York, Lady Louise Windsor, Princess Eugenie of York at the end of the Queen’s Birthday Parade, ‘Trooping the Colour,’ in London on June 13, 2015. The ceremony of Trooping the Colour is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. In 1748, it was decided that the parade would be used to mark the official birthday of the Sovereign. More than 600 guardsmen and cavalry make up the parade, a celebration of the Sovereign’s official birthday, although the Queen’s actual birthday is on 21 April.  (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)

 

Ireland

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he was “saddened” by Philip’s death, adding: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom.”

 

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 16, 2012 Queen Elizabeth II (L), Prince Philip (2L), Lady Louise Windsor (2R) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) stand on Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen’s Birthday Parade, ‘Trooping the Colour’ at Horse Guards Parade in London on June 16, 2012. (Photo by LEON NEAL / AFP)

 

Australia

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison ordered flags to be flown at half-mast.

“There are many towering figures that the world has lost and known, but few have been before us in our lifetimes, for such a long time,” Morrison said Saturday.

“Above all, he was a man who was steadfast, who could be relied upon, always standing by his Queen,” said the leader of the Commonwealth nation.

 

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 09, 2012 Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (L) and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, proceed through the Royal Gallery in the Palace of Westminster, home to the Houses of Parliament, in London on May 9, 2012 during the State Opening of Parliament. – Queen Elizabeth II’s 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who was recently hospitalised and underwent a successful heart procedure, died on April 9, 2021, Buckingham Palace announced. (Photo by Leon NEAL / POOL / AFP)

 

France

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Philip and sent his condolences to the queen.

Philip “lived an exemplary life defined by bravery, a sense of duty and commitment to youth and the environment”, he said on Twitter.

Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said his death filled her with “great sadness”.

“His friendship with Germany, his straightforward nature and his sense of duty will remain unforgotten,” Merkel said.

 

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 25, 2009 Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (R) and Prince Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (L) watch a bell cast from molten metal during a visit to the Whitechapel Bell Foundry in east London, on March 25, 2009. – Queen Elizabeth II’s 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who was recently hospitalised and underwent a successful heart procedure, died on April 9, 2021, Buckingham Palace announced. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / POOL / AFP)

 

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Philip a “man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others”, in a tribute on behalf of his Commonwealth nation.

He will be “fondly remembered as a constant in the life of our Queen”, he said.

European Union

EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter she was “saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip”.

“I would like to extend my sincere sympathy to Her Majesty The Queen, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on this very sad day.”

 

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 22, 2020 Britain’s Prince Philip (C), Duke of Edinburgh takes part in the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles at Windsor castle in Windsor on July 22, 2020.(Photo by Adrian DENNIS / POOL / AFP)

 

India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Philip’s long career, saying his “thoughts are with the British people and the Royal family”.

“He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his “deepest condolences”.

“Prince Philip was the consummate public servant and will be much missed in Israel and across the world,” he wrote.

Philip was the first British royal to visit Israel in 1994. His mother Princess Alice is buried in a church on the Mount of Olives.

Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta said he had been a unifying figure.

“His Royal Highness Prince Philip has been a towering symbol of family values and the unity of the British people as well as the entire global community.”

Philip’s wife Elizabeth became queen in 1952 while on a trip to Kenya when her father George VI died.

Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the duke for his support for Pakistan, which he last visited with the queen in 1997.

“Britain has lost a wise elder who was imbued with a unique spirit of public service,” he tweeted.

Italy

Italian President Sergio Mattarella praised Philip’s “exemplary dedication, accompanying the evolution of his country with an open and innovative spirit”.

Italians would “cherish a grateful memory of his deep admiration for Italy’s artistic and cultural heritage”, he said.

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Philip and wished Elizabeth “courage and mental fortitude in the face of a grievous and irreparable loss”.

“He rightfully enjoyed respect among the British and internationally,” a statement from the Kremlin cited Putin as saying.

Spain

Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia hailed Prince Philip’s “sense of service and dedication to the crown and the United Kingdom,” in a letter to the queen.

Japan

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Japan felt “deep sadness” at the news.

“I pay profound respect for his great contribution to further strengthening historical relations between our country’s imperial family and the British Royal family as well as promoting mutual understanding between Japanese and British people,” he added.

Malaysia

The Malaysian prime minister said Prince Philip would be “sadly missed” after “a life spent in selfless service to the greater good.”

Malaysia’s king and queen said he would be remembered for his “steadfast support” of the queen, as well as “his unwavering commitment to the Commonwealth of which Malaysia is a proud member and his efforts to promote stronger ties between the United Kingdom and Malaysia.”

China

President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan sent a message to Queen Elizabeth II expressing “their deep condolences on Prince Philip’s passing, and sincere sympathies to the Queen and her family”.



