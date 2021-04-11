Farmers/Herders Clash: Yobe Govt Recovers 31 Grazing Areas

The Yobe Government has recovered over 31 grazing areas, water points and cattle routes in Gujba Local Government Council of the state.

This is an effort to mitigate the clashes between farmers and herders.

This is the outcome of the joint exercise which comprises farmers, herders, traditional rulers, local government officials as well as security personnel who recovered the demarcated international cattle routes encroached to forestall further clashes.

Farmers’ and herders’ conflict are one of the major challenges in Nigeria.

According to amnesty international, the government’s failure to bring perpetrators to justice has resulted in the deaths of over 3,641 Nigerians in the past three years.

This is one of the international cattle routes in Yobe state leading to the Republic of Cameroun to the South, Gabon, and Central Africa to the west.

Over the years, many lives were lost in clashes as a result of encroachment of farmlands or cattle routes.

The national body of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association believes only proper demarcation of the routes can mitigate the challenge.

As the rainy season approaches, the government sets up a special committee to recover the demarcated routes.

Six international grazing areas, 22 water points, and three blocked cattle routes were recovered in Yobe state.

The farmers expressed satisfaction with the exercise.