Police Rescue 15 Kidnapped Victims, Recover 32 Cows In Kaduna

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command on Saturday rescued 15 kidnaped victims in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

The victims who were traveling along the Buruku- Birnin Gwari road, around Ungwan Yako forest were intercepted by the bandits in an attempt to kidnap them before the arrival of the police.

A statement by the Spokesman of the Kaduna Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, says that the bandits in large numbers carried dangerous weapons and blocked two vehicles with 15 occupants.

He said that a swift response by the Operatives of the Kaduna Police Command forced the bandits to retreat and flee into the forest with bullet wounds, abandoning their victims.

READ ALSO: Police Rescue Eight Kidnapped Travellers In Kaduna, Recover AK-47

Also, in another development, police operatives have recovered 32 rustled cows from bandits in Kajuru Local Government Area.

The bandits were intercepted around Dutsin Gaya Village of Kajuru LGA as they were moving large herds of cattle.

He disclosed that they were engaged in a fierce gun battle by troops, which forced them to take to their heels with bullet wounds while the Operatives recovered the rustled cows.

Read Full Statement Below: