Police Rescue 15 Kidnapped Victims, Recover 32 Cows In Kaduna
Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command on Saturday rescued 15 kidnaped victims in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.
The victims who were traveling along the Buruku- Birnin Gwari road, around Ungwan Yako forest were intercepted by the bandits in an attempt to kidnap them before the arrival of the police.
A statement by the Spokesman of the Kaduna Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, says that the bandits in large numbers carried dangerous weapons and blocked two vehicles with 15 occupants.
He said that a swift response by the Operatives of the Kaduna Police Command forced the bandits to retreat and flee into the forest with bullet wounds, abandoning their victims.
Also, in another development, police operatives have recovered 32 rustled cows from bandits in Kajuru Local Government Area.
The bandits were intercepted around Dutsin Gaya Village of Kajuru LGA as they were moving large herds of cattle.
He disclosed that they were engaged in a fierce gun battle by troops, which forced them to take to their heels with bullet wounds while the Operatives recovered the rustled cows.
On the 8th April, 2021 at about 1525hrs unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits in large number bearing dangerous weapons blocked Buruku Birnin Gwari road around Unguwan Yako forest in an attempt to kidnap the occupants of two (2) Volkswagen vehicles. One with Reg. No. AE 355 EDE while the other unregistered. A swift response by the Operatives of the Kaduna Police Command forced the marauding Bandits to retreat and flee into the forest with bullet wounds abandoning their victims.
The Operatives however, search the entire area and successfully rescued Fifteen (15) victims unhurt namely;
Salaha Abdulsalam
Muhammad Yusuf
Fatima Saidu
Aisha Abdullahi
Firdausi Rabiu
Sakina Yakubu
Basiru Murtala
Nasiru Umar
Nafiu Umar
Al-amin Yakubu
Ibrahim Rabiu
Nusaiba Rabiu
Shafiu Yakubu
Rufai Samaila (driver)
Bala Shehu (driver)
Meanwhile the drivers, Rufai Samaila and Bala Shehu sustained varying degrees of injuries and currently receiving treatment. The remaining victims have been profiled and subsequently reunited with their respective families. Rigorous patrol and manhunt of the fleeing bandits is of topmost priority to the Command.
RECOVEY OF THIRTY TWO (32) RUSTLED COWS
On the 8th April, 2021 at about 0500hrs the Command received an intelligence report through DPO Kasuwan Magani stating that some armed bandits were sighted around Dutsin Gaya Village of Kajuru LGA moving large herds of cattle strongly suspected to be have been rustled.
The Command on getting the information, as usual Operatives were mobilized to the area, engaged the bandits in fierce gun battle which forced the bandits to take to their heels with bullet wounds while the Operatives recovered Thirty Two (32) rustled cows.
In the meantime, the Kaduna Police Command wishes to assure the general public of its relentless effort in securing public space and to create an enabling environment for legitimate business to thrive in the state.
