South African Rapper, AKA Loses Fiancee In Hotel Accident

Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, a South African rapper better known as AKA, has lost his fiancee, Anele Tembe.

Anele, 22-year-old, is said to have died in the early hours of Sunday, following an accident at the Pepperclub Hotel in central Cape Town.

As at the time of filing this report, AKA was yet to comment on Tembe’s death, however, police authorities say an investigation has commenced into the circumstances leading to Anele’s demise.

At the moment it is said that the singer’s fiancee fell to her death from the 10th floor of the five-star hotel.

Shortly after the incident, relatives of the songwriter and the family of the deceased released a statement, expressing shock over the terrible loss.

The families’ communique notes that the development has left AKA “inconsolable” as families and friends are trying to help him come to terms with the sad reality.

“It is with the deepest regret that we, the Tembe and Forbes families, confirm the untimely passing of our beloved fiancée, daughter, sister and daughter-in-law, Anele Tembe (22). Anele tragically passed on in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 11 April 2021,” it read.

“We are still in shock and are dealing with our emotions, as she was an exceptional and gifted young woman, with so much life ahead of her. She had a sweet nature about her and was always nurturing to those around her.

“Her fiancé, Kiernan Forbes, is currently inconsolable and is surrounded by family and closest friends. At this hour of our grief, we humbly request that our families be given privacy and time to heal.”

