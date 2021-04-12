FAAN Restrict Drivers To Pick Up Arriving Passengers Only At Car Parks

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Monday announced that drivers are prohibited from picking up passengers at the frontage of airport terminals but are to pick them up only at car parks.

This was disclosed in a statement on Monday by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu.

Yakubu in the statement said drivers must park and wait inside the car parks while arriving passengers walk down to the car parks to board their vehicles.

“The Authority will like to emphasize that in line with government protocols, arriving passengers are to walk down to designated car parks to board their vehicles. No driver is permitted to pick up arriving passenger(s) at the frontage of the terminals.

“All drivers must park and wait inside the car parks while arriving passengers walk down to the car parks to board their vehicles.

“For departing passengers, drivers are only allowed to drop off passengers in front of the terminals. They are not permitted to wait for any reason after dropping their passengers, it is only a “Drop Off” zone,” the statement read in part.

The agency, therefore, called for compliance with all laid down protocols on COVID-19 to ensure the safety of all airport users to ease facilitation and enhance the safety of all airport users.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby advises passengers, drivers, and other airport users, particularly those at the General Aviation Terminal, Lagos, to always comply with all laid down protocols on COVID-19 to ensure safety of all airport users,” the statement added.