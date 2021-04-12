Advertisement

‘I Thought Nigeria Was Giant Of Africa’ – Reactions Trail Establishment Of Twitter Base In Ghana

Channels Television  
Updated April 12, 2021

 

 

The announcement by Social media giants Twitter, stating it is officially making Accra the headquarters of its operation in Africa, has stirred diverse reactions all over social media. 

As part of its plan to fully enter into the African Tech Space, Twitter through its CEO, Jack Dorsey on Monday stated that it would be making Ghana’s capital its HQ.

The announcement was very pleasant news to many Ghanaians with President Nana Akufo-Addo calling it “EXCELLENT news”.

He further stated that both the “government and Ghanaians welcome very much the announcement and the confidence reposed in the country.

“This is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the dev’t of Ghana’s hugely important tech sector,” the president’s statement partly read on Twitter.

While the people of Ghana were celebrating the new development which many believe will help the nation’s economy by creating more jobs and opportunities for young people, there were some who weren’t so pleased.

Many Nigerians specifically were not really happy that Twitter chose Ghana instead of Nigeria, however, the grievance was not necessarily against the tech company nor against Ghanaians, but against the government and those at the helms of state affairs in Nigeria.

Most Nigerians who reacted to the move argued that if all things were as they should be, then Nigeria’s population should be enticing enough to have Twitter make the country its African base.

They also fault the government in that there are so many policies that make the nation rather unsuitable for investors such as Twitter, especially with several reports suggesting that Nigeria’s parliament has from time to time deliberated on laws that tend to muffle the rights of individuals (mostly the rights to free speech).

Below are some reactions obtained from Twitter.



