Nigeria Records No New COVID-19 Death, Nine More People Recover

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated April 12, 2021
A photo of beds at one of the isolation centres in Lagos. Photo: Twitter

 

No new person has died from complications related to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Sunday.

In a late-night tweet, the NCDC which is responsible for the management of disease outbreaks in the country noted that the nation’s death toll from COVID-19 stood at 2,060.

As Nigeria steps up effort to administer the vaccines to people in various states, the country has continued to see low figures of new cases.

According to the health agency, 57 new cases were recorded in six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The highest number of fresh infections was reported in the FCT which had 20, followed by Lagos and Bayelsa where 19 and seven more cases were recorded.

Similarly, Kaduna confirmed four new cases, and the duo of Rivers and Osun reported three more infections while Jigawa had one.

 

As of 8:30am on Monday, Nigeria has a total of 163,793 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 154,107 discharged, following the recovery of additional nine people.

While the country has tested a total of 1,803,177 samples for COVID-19, 7,626 cases are still active.

As of Tuesday last week, a total of 964,387 eligible people have taken their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) which is spearheading the exercise noted that the figure was compiled from the system dashboard of the Electronic Management of Immunisation Data (EMID).

 

See the breakdown of COVID-19 figures in Nigeria, according to states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos57,96954056,990439
FCT19,72347919,080164
Plateau9,03068,96757
Kaduna8,989328,89265
Rivers6,999436,855101
Oyo6,8382096,506123
Edo4,89394,699185
Ogun4,62114,57149
Kano3,930253,795110
Ondo3,2261,0832,08063
Kwara3,1202512,81455
Delta2,6178021,74471
Osun2,553352,46652
Nasarawa2,3781,99237313
Enugu2,2592571,97329
Katsina2,097142,04934
Gombe2,03441,98644
Ebonyi2,017201,96532
Anambra1,909641,82619
Akwa Ibom1,810901,70614
Abia1,683161,64522
Imo1,655261,59237
Bauchi1,54081,51517
Borno1,337991,20038
Benue1,18857559122
Adamawa1,05174527432
Niger930091317
Taraba9102486422
Bayelsa8782982326
Ekiti8681584211
Sokoto775174628
Jigawa5272648516
Kebbi4504239216
Cross River3851035718
Yobe365493079
Zamfara23452218
Kogi5032


More on Coronavirus

