Nigeria Records No New COVID-19 Death, Nine More People Recover

No new person has died from complications related to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Sunday.

In a late-night tweet, the NCDC which is responsible for the management of disease outbreaks in the country noted that the nation’s death toll from COVID-19 stood at 2,060.

As Nigeria steps up effort to administer the vaccines to people in various states, the country has continued to see low figures of new cases.

According to the health agency, 57 new cases were recorded in six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The highest number of fresh infections was reported in the FCT which had 20, followed by Lagos and Bayelsa where 19 and seven more cases were recorded.

Similarly, Kaduna confirmed four new cases, and the duo of Rivers and Osun reported three more infections while Jigawa had one.

57 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; FCT-20

Lagos-19

Bayelsa-7

Kaduna-4

Rivers-3

Osun-3

Jigawa-1 163,793 confirmed

154,107 discharged

2,060 deaths pic.twitter.com/7ROb4LV3fZ — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 11, 2021

As of 8:30am on Monday, Nigeria has a total of 163,793 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 154,107 discharged, following the recovery of additional nine people.

While the country has tested a total of 1,803,177 samples for COVID-19, 7,626 cases are still active.

As of Tuesday last week, a total of 964,387 eligible people have taken their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) which is spearheading the exercise noted that the figure was compiled from the system dashboard of the Electronic Management of Immunisation Data (EMID).

COVID-19 Vaccination Update for April 6th, 2021, in 36 States + the FCT. How’s your State performing?#YesToCOVID19Vaccine pic.twitter.com/W3NW3K5YjH — NPHCDA (@NphcdaNG) April 6, 2021

See the breakdown of COVID-19 figures in Nigeria, according to states below: