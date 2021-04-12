Policeman Fired For Attempted Murder Of Lady Friend

A policeman, one Seargent Eze Aiwansoba, attached to the Special Protection Unit, Base 16, Ikeja, has been fired for attempting to kill his lady friend, Joy Ndubueze.

This was disclosed by the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi via a statement issued on Monday.

He noted that the incident happened on October 8, 2020, at Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja of Lagos State.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, ordered for the orderly room trial of the suspect where he was found guilty and recommended for dismissal. The approval for his dismissal was contained in a letter numbered PC. 458465/LS/DFA/2, dated 2nd February, 2021,” the statement partly read.

“The incident was referred to the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Lagos State Police Command for investigation where it was revealed that the ex-policeman has a case to answer.”

After his dismissal, Aiwansoba, was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for prosecution.

The police spokesman explained that the State CID had written a letter to the Director of Public Prosecution, Lagos State, for legal advice which was eventually replied, noting that the sergeant should be charged to court for attempted Murder contrary to Sec 230, Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The dismissed cop was said to have been charged with attempted murder at the Magistrate Court, Yaba, on 9th February, 2021, with the case ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has assured the general public that no erring police personnel would go unpunished as the command will not condone any act of criminality and unprofessionalism in all areas.