Tension As Gunmen Attack Another Community In Ebonyi

Residents of Ebele village, Ngbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State were thrown into panic as gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked in the early hours of Monday.

The Commissioner for Internal security and border peace, Stanley Okoro Emegha who confirmed the attack said many houses were razed but no casualty has been established yet.

He further stated that the identity of the attackers has not been established but some residents claim they are Fulani herdsmen while others say they are Agila people from Benue State.

“Some said it is Agila people while others said it is Fulani herdsmen but we don’t know the actual people that did the attack. We can’t say exactly what happened, this is what happened in the night and we heard about it this morning,” he added.

The attack has been described as unprecedented, as some victims of the incident are presently taking shelter in the homes of some stakeholders.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Aliyu who also confirmed that attack said he awaiting further information.

This attack comes few weeks after fifteen people were killed after an attack by suspected herdsmen in four villages in Ebonyi State.

The attack took place in Umuhuali, Nkalaha, Obeagu, Nkalagu, and Amazu in Ishielu Local Government Area of the southeast state, further raising concerns about the country’s security.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen were shooting sporadically, killing the victims in different areas of the communities. They equally set ablaze motorcycles belonging to residents of the affected communities.