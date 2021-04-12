Twitter To Set Up Its African Base In Ghana

Social networking site, Twitter, on Monday said it will set up its first African base in Ghana, citing the country’s free speech and online freedom.

The microblogging platform explained in a blog spot that it is building a team of vibrant professionals in the West African nation.

“Today, in line with our growth strategy, we’re excited to announce that we are now actively building a team in Ghana,” the social media giant said.

“To truly serve the public conversation, we must be more immersed in the rich and vibrant communities that drive the conversations taking place every day across the African continent.”

READ ALSO: DR Congo Starts Countdown To End Of Ebola Outbreak

It described Ghana “as a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate. Furthermore, Ghana’s recent appointment to host The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area aligns with our overarching goal to establish a presence in the region that will support our efforts to improve and tailor our service across Africa.”

The company also reiterated its commitment to also invest in talents whenever it enter new markets.

“Whenever we enter new markets, we work hard to ensure that we are not just investing in the talent that we hire, but also investing in local communities and the social fabric that supports them,” the company added.

‘Exciting Times’

The Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo-Addo also described the development as excellent news, thanking Twitter for its confidence in the country.

“As I indicated to @Jack in our virtual meeting of 7th April 2021, this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the dev’t of Ghana’s hugely important tech sector,” the Ghana leader tweeted on his official handle. “These are exciting times to be in, and to do business in Ghana.”

The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is EXCELLENT news. Gov’t and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country. 1/3 #TwitterInGhana #TwitterGhana https://t.co/HdCqFgXK0x — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) April 12, 2021

As I indicated to @Jack in our virtual meeting of 7th April 2021, this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the dev’t of Ghana’s hugely important tech sector. 2/3#TwitterInGhana #TwitterGhana — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) April 12, 2021