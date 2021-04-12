We Are Out To Put Our Best Forward – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has declared that the South-West Zonal Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) holding in Osogbo, Osun State, is an opportunity for the geo-political zone to put its best people forward.

The governor, who was speaking at the venue of the zonal congress, said that the future will be brighter for the party if it gets things right at the congress.

Addressing the Press just before the commencement of the congress, inside the WOCDIF Centre, Osogbo, Osun State, the governor said that the South-West Zonal Congress has implications for the PDP at the national level, stating that the congress will help put the best people in place, who would, in turn, help the party at the national level.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Print Media) to Governor Makinde, Moses Alao, quoted the governor as saying that though the congress was starting behind schedule, the process had gone well hitherto.

He said: “The process so far is going well. Before I was allowed to come in, I had to show them my driver’s license. So, we know quite well that there won’t be ghost voters here today.

“Accreditation is starting almost two hours behind schedule. But I really feel like it is better late and thorough than for them to rush through it and we have challenges later.

“The message is very simple; this is a zonal congress but it has ramifications for our party at the national level. If we get it right in PDP South West, then, we know that the future will be bright for the party at the national level.

“This is not about just coming to elect our zonal officials, we are here to put forward our best and they will, in turn, assist us at the federal level.”