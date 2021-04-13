13-Year-Old Boy Abducted In Ogun Regains Freedom

A 13 year-old-boy, Gbolahan Ajibola who was abducted by gunmen in Ogun state has regained his freedom.

Ajibola was kidnapped on April 11 at his residence in Destiny Estate, Obada-Oko in the Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state.

The Ogun State Police Command confirmed the release of the 13-year-old boy via a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, adding that the victim has since been reunited with his family members.

READ ALSO: Bandits Kill Five, Injure One In Kaduna Communities

It was gathered that the gunmen about six in number laid ambush on Ajibola’s family as they were returning to their house on Saturday night.

The victim, his mother and grandmother were returning from their shop after attending the Redeem Christian Church of God programme where the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye had ministered when the gunmen came calling.

They were said to be hiding in a nearby bush close to the victim’s house, pounced on the family when Ajibola alighted from his mother’s car to open the gate.

The kidnappers are said to have reached out to the family of the abducted boy demanding ₦50m as ransom.

It is however not clear whether a ransom was paid before the boy was released this evening.