Champions League: Bayern Are Favourites To Be Champions, Says Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain head coach, Mauricio Pochettino has described Bayern Munich as the best team in the world ahead of their Champions League second leg quarter-final fixture against the Bavarians tonight.

“I think the favourite has to be the champions’’ said Pochettino whose team achieved an impressive 3-2 victory in the first leg played at the Allianz Arena last week. The defeat was Bayern’s first in 20 Champions League matches, a run that has stayed for over two years.

PSG also produced a similarly impressive result when they embarrassed Barcelona 4-1 at the Nou Camp in the first leg of their last-16 tie this season and as his team prepare to clash with Bayern Munich tonight, the former Spurs manager has charged his team to be better.

READ ALSO: Perez Re-elected Unopposed As Real Madrid President

“There were a lot of sacrifices made in Germany, but we still have one game, 90 minutes to play. The first leg is favourable but the return will be difficult as we know.”

Bayern Munich manager, Hansi Flick says his side must improve if they are progress to the semi-finals but admits it will be a tough task

Defending champions, Bayern dominated possession and had the better chances in last week’s quarter-final first leg but failed to convert them. It means they have to score at least two goals at Parc des Princes tonight if they are to reach the last four.

“We had many chances but we were not as decisive as we should have been and we have to improve. We will do everything we can and approach the game with optimism

“We have to make sure we show the same ambition PSG showed against us. We have to force them into making mistakes. We know we have to score at least two goals.”

Bayern will still be without top-scorer Robert Lewandowski despite the Polish striker resuming training after a knee injury suffered on international duty last month while PSG will be without captain Marquinhos after the defender suffered a leg muscle injury in the first leg.