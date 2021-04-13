Gombe Govt Imposes Curfew On Three Communities After Violent Clash

The Gombe State Government has declared 24 hours curfew on three communities in Balanga Local Government after a violent clash erupted and claimed lives and destruction of property in Nyuwar, Jessu and Tolde.

The affected communities share borders with Adamawa State.

The announcement of the curfew was disclosed on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Njodi via a statement.

He said the curfew will remain until further notice.

“Gombe State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Nyuwar, Jessu and Yolde communities in Balanga Local Government Area of the state with immediate effect,” he said.

“The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who made the announcement, said the decision followed the violence that erupted in the communities.

“According to the SSG, the curfew becomes necessary to douse the tension and restore peace and order in the affected areas.

“He said security personnel have been deployed to restore normalcy while the curfew will subsist until further notice.”