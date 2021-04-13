Governor Sule Swears In First Nasarawa Female Chief Judge, Bashir-Aliyu

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has sworn in the state’s first female Chief Judge, Justice Aisha Bashir-Aliyu.

Her swearing-in is coming after her confirmation by the Nigeria Judicial Council and screening by the State House of Assembly.

She had worked as an acting Chief Judge for three months.

Speaking further, Governor Sule asked the new Chief Judge to see her appointment as a litmus test, urging her to bring her wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of her onerous task.

READ ALSO: Abducted Doctor, Nurse Regain Freedom In Ogun

“As a Chief Judge you must realise that this is a call to serve the people and in carrying out your duties, I urge you to let the fear of God and public interest take precedence over personal preferences and inclinations,” he said.

After administering the oath of office on the new Chief Judge, Governor Sule reiterated his administration’s resolve to provide the needed impetus to strengthen relationships among organs of government.

The governor said he will continue to support the judiciary towards the quick dispensation of justice, disclosing that the government has okayed the increase in subvention of the judiciary to allow for the implementation of the harmonization law, as well as enhance allowances of magistrates and judges of Area Courts.

He also appealed to members of the Judicial Staff Union currently on strike, to return to work in the interest of the people.