Insurgency: Japan Donates $2.3m Infrastructure Fund To Borno, North East Commission

The government of Japan has donated the sum of $2.3million infrastructure funds to the Borno State government and Northeast Development Commission (NEDC).

The fund is to strengthen healthcare provision and build the resilience of health systems in conflict-affected communities.

This was revealed on Tuesday during a meeting by the United Nations Office of Project Services (UNOPS) and NEDC officials and Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum.

The project which is implemented by the UNOPS is primarily aimed at scaling up oxygen supply and expand vaccine storage capacity in 139 healthcare centers and nine hospitals across Borno State.

The rollout phase for the oxygen plants is expected to commence by March 2022 and is expected to benefit 7.1million residents and Internally Displaced Persons IDPs across Borno State.

Through the construction of oxygen systems in the state, the project launched virtually by Governor Zulum, fills critical gaps in clinical response to respiratory illnesses among residents of the state.

Borno State is one of the worst hit by the Boko Haram insurgency with many residents displaced and leaving in camps.