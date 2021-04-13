Kanye Requests Joint Custody Amid Divorce Proceeding With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has submitted his response to the divorce papers his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian filed two months back.

Media sources in the US had reported in February that Kim had filed for divorce from Kabye after a series of irreconcilable differences in their marriage.

The 43-year-old rapper in a document on Monday through his lawyer had requested joint physical and legal custody of their children North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm

The document also had the rapper asking for the court’s right to award spousal support for either person to be terminated, the filing says.

According to PEOPLE that neither the reality show star nor West was contesting the prenuptial agreement in place and they are nearing a settlement.

The split between West and Kardashian came after a tumultuous period for the pair, who appeared to be on the brink of divorce last summer before reconnecting and spending private time together with their children. Amid the divorce, Kardashian has continued to live in the $60 million Hidden Hills mansion she shared with West, while the Yeezy designer has been back and forth between L.A. and his ranch in Wyoming. “Kim plans on staying at the Hidden Hills house with the kids. This is their home and Kim doesn’t want to move right now at least,” one insider previously