Police Arrest Gunmen Who Kidnapped FRSC Officials

Nigerian Police Force in Nasarawa State has arrested 40 suspected kidnappers including those who abducted some Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officials.

The Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe announced this on Monday after a security meeting with traditional rulers, local government chairmen, and security chiefs in Lafia, the state capital.

The meeting was convened by the state governor Abdullahi Sule.

“We have arrested about 40 kidnappers and we are investigating them. Those who kidnapped Federal Road Safety personnel at Maraban, they have been arrested.

“Some of the FRSC officials came from Sokoto and Abuja and they have identified the criminal elements that kidnapped them,” the police Commissioner said.

He also assured of a sustained synergy with other security agencies to improve the security atmosphere of the state.

The FRSC officials were attacked and kidnapped in September 2020 while traveling in two buses from Sokoto and Kebbi command of the corps for a training programme at FRSC Academy, Udi, Abuja.

They were reportedly attacked at Udege junction, along Mararaban-Udege, Nasarawa State, at about 8 a.m and one of the officers in the vehicle died during the attack while another officer died in the hospital and four others were injured.

FRSC’s spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, confirmed that eight officers escaped unhurt with ten unaccounted for as they were allegedly kidnapped by the assailants.