Police Arrest Suspects For Offering ₦500,000 Bribe In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested five suspects for stealing some construction materials belonging to China Construction Engineering Company (CCEC).

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the suspects who were apprehended between Volks Bus Stop and Iyana Iba in the state tried bribing officers with ₦500,000.

However, the police operatives were said to have rejected the offer and went ahead to arrest them with the stolen Iron rods.

The suspects were identified as Lawal Saheed, Taofeek Adenigba, Ope Olowolayemo, Azeez Jamie and Omotayo Adewale.

“The items recovered from them are some pieces of 25mm iron rods, one Nozzle, one gas cylinder and Ford Bus with Reg. No. FST 697 XZ,” the statement partly read.

“The management of CCEC has been contacted by the police and identified the stolen items to be their property.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the matter be thoroughly investigated and the suspects are charged to court as soon as possible.

Similarly, operatives attached to Sagamu Road Division of Ikorodu have nabbed two suspected armed robbers.

The suspects – Awosika Kehinde and Olatilewa Ayomide, were arrested on Monday for being in the possession of a dummy gun.

“After a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the suspects were using the dummy gun to scare their victims anytime they were on robbery operation, particularly in the traffic. They are giving useful information to assist the police in the course of their investigation,” the police spokesman added.

Items recovered from them include one dummy beretta pistol and some assorted charms.

The Commissioner of Police has also directed that the suspects be transferred to the Command Special Squad for a thorough investigation.