Ramos Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Liverpool Clash

Captain of Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos, has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of their UCL quarter-final clash against Liverpool slated for Wednesday night at Anfield.

Ramos was left out of the first leg tie against Klopp’s men due to a calf problem but the Spanish giants made light work of their English opponents to register a 3-1 victory at home.

The last season’s Spanish champions made this known in an official statement that reads .

“Real Madrid CF announces that our player Sergio Ramos has given a positive result in the last COVID-19 test that has been carried out”

The 35-year-old is expected to self-isolate for 10 days in accordance with Covid-19 quarantine protocols which means he will miss upcoming matches against Liverpool, Getafe, and Cadiz.

Ramos’ last appearance for Real Madrid was against Atlanta n the second leg of their last-16 Champions on March 16th.