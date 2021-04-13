Advertisement

Ramos Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Liverpool Clash

Tom Jones Usen  
Updated April 13, 2021

 

In this file photo taken on October 23, 2018 Real Madrid’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos reacts during the UEFA Champions League group G football match between Real Madrid CF and FC Viktoria Plzen at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid..
GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

 Captain of Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos, has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of their UCL quarter-final clash against Liverpool slated for Wednesday night at Anfield.

Ramos was left out of the first leg tie against Klopp’s men due to a calf problem but the Spanish giants made light work of their English opponents to register a 3-1 victory at home.

The last season’s Spanish champions made this known in an official statement that reads .

“Real Madrid CF announces that our player Sergio Ramos has given a positive result in the last COVID-19 test that has been carried out”

The 35-year-old is expected to self-isolate for 10 days in accordance with Covid-19 quarantine protocols which means he will miss upcoming matches against Liverpool, Getafe, and Cadiz.

Ramos’ last appearance for Real Madrid was against Atlanta n the second leg of their last-16 Champions on March 16th.

 



