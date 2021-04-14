Advertisement

Bellingham Becomes Second-Youngest Scorer In Champions League Knockouts

Updated April 14, 2021
Dortmund’s English midfielder Jude Bellingham (C)and Manchester City’s Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva (L) vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match between BVB Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City in Dortmund, western Germany, on April 14, 2021. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / various sources / AFP)

 

 

Jude Bellingham became the second-youngest scorer in the history of the Champions League knockout stages with the opening goal in Wednesday’s quarter-final second leg with Manchester City.

Englishman Bellingham, who is 17 years and 289 days old, curled a superb 15th-minute strike into the top corner in Dortmund to level the tie 2-2 on aggregate and put the Germans ahead on away goals.

Only one younger player has netted in a Champions League knockout tie — Bojan Krkic, who scored for Barcelona against Schalke in April 2008 aged 17 years and 218 days.

 

Dortmund’s English midfielder Jude Bellingham (2nd L) celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammates during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match between BVB Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City in Dortmund, western Germany, on April 14, 2021. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / various sources / AFP)

 

Bellingham had scored his first Bundesliga goal for Dortmund in their 3-2 win at Stuttgart on Saturday.

He signed for Dortmund in the close season for 26 million euros ($30 million) after impressing for English Championship side Birmingham City last campaign.

Dortmund will face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals if they hold on to beat Pep Guardiola’s City.

 

 

Dortmund’s English midfielder Jude Bellingham (L) celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammate Dortmund’s Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match between BVB Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City in Dortmund, western Germany, on April 14, 2021. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / various sources / AFP)


