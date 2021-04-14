Notorious Drug Dealer Sentenced To 15 Years Imprisonment In Katsina

The Katsina Division of the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Hadiza Shagari has on Wednesday sentenced a notorious drug trafficker, Ibrahim Ali to Fifteen (15) years imprisonment without an option of a fine.

Before his arrest in November, last year by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Ali was reported to have been into drug trading in Katsina town particularly the state capital.

In a press briefing held at the state command headquarters of the NDLEA, Katsina, the state commander, Mr. Momoudu Sule told reporters that the young drug trafficker has been arrested severally by the command and was counseled and told not to go back to the business anymore but the admonitions proved abortive.

Sule while describing 15 years as quite a long period of time, believes that taking the drug trafficker out of the streets will boost the reduction of the illicit drug trade in Katsina town significantly and will serve as a deterrent to others who are still involved in the trade.

“We teamed up in November and charged him to court and by the grace of Almighty God, he is successfully prosecuted and got him convicted.

“To the glory of God, Ibrahim Ali is now sentenced to 15 years imprisonment without option of fine.

“Fifteen years is quite a long time and I believe our taking him out of the streets will come to boost significantly the reduction of illicit drug trade in Katsina town and will serve as a reminder to those who are involved in this trade and that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them.

“So Ibrahim Ali has been evicted from our society and taken to where he rightfully belongs to which is prison. I therefore want to appeal to those who are involved in this business to have a rethink because here in Katsina State, it’s not business as usual.

“We are coming after you, we will get you, we will prosecute you diligently and ensure we seek your conviction to put you where you rightfully belong,” Sule stated.

Last year, the State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA arrested 446 drug suspects and seized 701.05669 kilograms of assorted drugs.

The various forms of drugs such as Dizapam and exol 10 tables seized were seen concealed in cola nut bags to deceive the NDLEA officers.

Among those arrested last year according to the state Commander of the NDLEA, Mr. Momoudu Sule were 92 students of higher institutions of learning in the state comprising 70 males and 22 females who were arrested in various houses they rented in the state capital.

He noted that the level of drug abuse and trafficking among youths in the state has become an issue of serious concern to many.