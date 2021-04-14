Ramadan Is A Time For Higher Virtues Of Love, Kindness And Generosity – Osinbajo

As the Ramadan fast progresses, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has called on Muslim faithfuls in Nigeria to rededicate themselves to higher virtues of kindness, love, and generosity towards each other, regardless of faith or ethnicity.

Speaking to State House Correspondents on his way out from the Council Chambers after the Federal Executive Council meeting which he presided over, Prof. Osinbajo said “I would like to express special greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters who have begun the Ramadan fast. This is not merely a season of abstinence from food, drink, and worldly pleasures. It is a time of rededication to the higher values and virtues of love, kindness, generosity, and consideration for others regardless of faith or ethnicity.”

The Vice President added that “in particular for our nation, we must recommit ourselves now and in the future to the advancement of the unity, brotherhood, and peace in Nigeria.”

In a similar vein, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday welcomed the beginning of Muslims’ holy month of Ramadan, which marks the commencement of 30 days of fasting.

In a message to the nation to mark the occasion, President Buhari prayed to Allah to accept our sacrifices and increase the unity, solidarity, peace and prosperity of the nation.

He urged Muslims in the country to exercise patience and tolerance and reject voices that seek to divide the nation.

He also urged all citizens to show compassion to the millions of the less endowed and remember those that have been displaced by conflict in their charity and prayers in this important period.