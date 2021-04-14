Advertisement

Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela Handed 10 match Ban For Racism

Updated April 14, 2021
(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 18, 2021 Rangers’ Finnish midfielder Glen Kamara (C) and Slavia Prague’s Czech defender Ondrej Kudela (R) clash during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16, 2nd leg football match between Rangers and Slavia Prague at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. 
UEFA on Wednesday banned Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela for 10 European matches for club and country for racist behaviour after he clashed with Glen Kamara of Rangers in a Europa League match.

Finland’s Kamara has been suspended for three matches in UEFA competitions for his role in the incident during the round of 16 match at Ibrox on March 18.

Slavia, who won the match 2-0 to advance to the quarter-finals 3-1 on aggregate, have denied the claims and said earlier this month they would file a criminal complaint against Kamara for allegedly attacking Kudela in the tunnel after the game.

Kudela was provisionally suspended when Slavia played Arsenal in the first leg of the quarter-final in the Czech Republic last Thursday. That match will be deducted from the ten-match ban.

Kamara and his Rangers teammates reacted furiously as they claimed Kudela had cupped his hand and whispered a discriminatory slur into the midfielder’s ear.

