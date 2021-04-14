Team Delta Win 20th National Sports Festival

Team Delta have emerged as the winners of the 2020 National Sports Festival which held in Edo State.

The 20th edition of the festival kicked off on April 2 and ended on April 14.

On the other hand, Team Edo came second with 129 gold, 104 silver, and 108 bronze while Team Bayelsa finished a third with 56 gold, 55 silver, and 58 bronze.

Delta emerged as the champions of the competition with after raking in a total of 158 gold, 116 silver, and 110 bronze.

The state that came fourth in the 12-day event is Rivers with 33 gold, 34 silver, and 61 bronze after which Lagos took the fifth position with 32 gold, 40 silver, 54 bronze; Oyo sixth – 31 gold, 30 silver, 42 bronze.

While Akwa Ibom emerged the seventh position with 20 gold, 24 silver, and 44 bronze, Akwa, Ogun followed next with 16 gold, 23 silver, 39 bronze to emerge eighth.

Kano took the ninth position with 11 gold, 22 silver, 33 bronze, and Imo took 10th place with 10 gold, 13 silver, and 26 bronze.

Final Medals Table